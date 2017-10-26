Michael Eavis & Jeremy Corbyn Had A Glastonbury Reunion...

The festival founder and the leader of the Labour Party reunited this week for a special cause.

Michael Eavis and Jeremy Corbyn struck up quite the bromance after the labour leader gave a speech to record crowds at the Pyramid Stage this year.

Now it looks like the pair have reunited in Glastonbury again, this time to celebrate the opening of the festival founder's social housing project.

As Somerset Live reports, Corbyn visited Maggie's Farm in Pilton, Somerset this morning (26 October) to open 13 homes in a campaign created by the Glasto legend.

Eavis began the housing project back in 1990, has opened 10 houses known as Oathills, 12 houses known as John Burns Cottages - which were founded by Hastoe Housing and opened by Prince Charles.

The land and stone for this most recent project was provided free of charge from Worthy Farm, the outlet adds, with Glastonbury festival beer providers Workers Beer Company made contributes for dressing the stone.

"These are houses for village people to live in and they will never be sold," said Michael Eavis at the event. "My dream was to have 50 houses available for the Festival's 50th anniversary in 2020. Today we are one step nearer to making that dream a reality."

Watch Corbyn address the crowds on the Pyramid Stage:

Meanwhile, Glastonbury organisers have confirmed the date for their next festival will be 26th-30th June 2019.

Meanwhile, Michael Eavis marked his 82nd Birthday on 17 October, and his family and colleagues helped him celebrate in style on the farm.

See them sing Happy Birthday in a video which includes his daughter and co-organiser Emily:

This year saw the festival headlined by Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters, who played the Friday, Saturday and Sunday night respectively.

Watch the Foos dedicate their final song to a late fan, who sadly lost her battle with breast cancer:

The Killers also played a secret gig at Worthy Farm, delighting fans with a career-spanning set at the John Peel Stage.

See Brandon Flowers and co. perform All These That I've Done at the festival:

