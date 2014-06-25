John Kennedy's tips for Glastonbury 2014

Let Me See Your Hands! Rock's Biggest Gigs Ever
Let's look at some of the most enormous shows played by our favourite acts... Were you at any of these?
The man behind X-Posure brings you three themed "must-see" lists of this weekend's best artists.
West Holts Stage, Friday, 19.00
[[ This video has been removed ]]
Tune-Yards - Water Fountain on MUZU.TV.
Left Field Stage, Friday, 18.00
Left Field Stage, Sunday, 19.30
Pyramid Stage, Sunday, 16.20
The Park Stage, Friday, 15.30
The Park Stage, Sunday, 19.30
[[ This video has been removed ]]
St. Vincent - Digital Witness on MUZU.TV.
West Holts Stage, Sunday, 13.00
West Holts Stage, Friday, 16.00
West Holts Stage, Friday, 19.00
Left Field Stage, Saturday, 21.00
[[ This video has been removed ]]
Dan Le Sac vs Scroobius Pip - Thou Shalt Always Kill on MUZU.TV.
West Holts Stage, Saturday, 13.15
The Park Stage, Saturday, 13.00
The Park Stage, Sunday, 18.00
The Park Stage, Friday, 18.30
Pyramid Stage, Saturday, 19.30
[[ This video has been removed ]]
Jack White - Lazaretto on MUZU.TV.
The Park Stage, Saturday, 14.10
John Peel Stage, Saturday, 14.00
[[ This video has been removed ]]
Royal Blood - Come On Over on MUZU.TV.
John Peel Stage, Friday, 15.00
John Peel Stage, Saturday, 15.00
