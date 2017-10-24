Glastonbury Confirms Details Of Next Festival

24 October 2017, 12:53

Find out exactly when you can expect the world famous event to open its doors again.

Glastonbury has confirmed the date of its next festival. 

Taking to their official website, organisers have shared a graphic, which reads: "2018 is our fallow year. The next festival is... Glastonbury Festival 2019, 26th-30th June 2019".

Meanwhile, Michael Eavis marked his 82nd Birthday on 17 October, and his family and colleagues helped him celebrate in style on the farm.

See them sing Happy Birthday in a video which includes his daughter and co-organiser Emily:

This year saw the festival headlined by Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters, who played the Friday, Saturday and Sunday night respectively.

Watch the Foos dedicate their final song to a late fan, who sadly lost her battle with breast cancer:

The Killers also played a secret gig at Worthy Farm, delighting fans with a career-spanning set at the John Peel Stage.

See Brandon Flowers and co. perform All These That I've Done at the festival:

