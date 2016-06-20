Glastonbury 2016 Weather Forecast Update: What To Expect This Week

Let Me See Your Hands! Rock's Biggest Gigs Ever
Let's look at some of the most enormous shows played by our favourite acts... Were you at any of these?
Get an up-to-date weather forecast for the biggest weekend in the UK festival calendar.
Glastonbury is almost upon us, and - with Worthy Farm officially opening its gates this Wednesday (22 June) - thousands of festival-goers will be packing their sunnies in the hope of good weather this weekend.
Today's dismal rain isn't boding well for the five-day event, but as we all know, the British weather can always change at the drop of a hat.
So what can you actually expect during the festival?
According to the Met Office , Wednesday will have "some showers" but will be "mainly dry with sunny intervals on Thursday".
And the rest of the week doesn't look too bad either...
See their forecast below:
Picture: Met Office
According to AccuWeather 's Senior Meteorologist, Jason Nicholls, there's a "risk of the odd shower or two on Wednesday, but overall it does not look like a washout day".
He added: "There looks like there could be a spell of rain or showers around on Thursday and/or Friday, but the weekend should be generally dry and nice."
And it looks like you won't be packing up your tents in the rain either, which is always a plus.
See what AccuWeather predicts for the rest of the weekend below:
Picture: AccuWeather
Fingers crossed everyone!
