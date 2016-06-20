Glastonbury 2016 Weather Forecast Update: What To Expect This Week

Glastonbury is almost upon us, and - with Worthy Farm officially opening its gates this Wednesday (22 June) - thousands of festival-goers will be packing their sunnies in the hope of good weather this weekend.

Today's dismal rain isn't boding well for the five-day event, but as we all know, the British weather can always change at the drop of a hat.

So what can you actually expect during the festival?

According to the Met Office , Wednesday will have "some showers" but will be "mainly dry with sunny intervals on Thursday".

And the rest of the week doesn't look too bad either...

See their forecast below:

Picture: Met Office

According to AccuWeather 's Senior Meteorologist, Jason Nicholls, there's a "risk of the odd shower or two on Wednesday, but overall it does not look like a washout day".

He added: "There looks like there could be a spell of rain or showers around on Thursday and/or Friday, but the weekend should be generally dry and nice."

And it looks like you won't be packing up your tents in the rain either, which is always a plus.

See what AccuWeather predicts for the rest of the weekend below:

Picture: AccuWeather

Fingers crossed everyone!