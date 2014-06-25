Eddy Temple Morris's tips for Glastonbury 2014

Let Me See Your Hands! Rock's Biggest Gigs Ever
Let's look at some of the most enormous shows played by our favourite acts... Were you at any of these?
The genius behind The Remix offers you a selection of fine artists to catch at Worthy Farm this year.
BBC Introducing Stage, Thursday, 21.30 and LBHQ: Million Bullet Club, Saturday, 04.00
Masterplan is a possible tune of the year, it got three rewinds in fabric when they first played it. Glasto would be a great place to see this get pulled up!
William's Green Stage, Sunday, 21.00
They made one of my favourite albums of last year, and I've heard brat things about how they perform it live.
Acoustic Tent, Friday, 21.30
I've got two of their albums, originally on the recommendation on Robert PLant. They're a nomadic african band and make the most sublime music. I'd love to hear them play.
The Glade, Saturday, 22.25
Jon made one of the best dance albums of last year and seeing this banged out live, in the same way orbital play live, would be mesmerising.
Sonic Stage, Friday, 19.45
My 'Remixer Of the Year 2013' and the best thing about Deep House at the moment.
Pussy Parlure Noveau Stage, Friday, 01.15
The coolest girl in the world right now, Diplo is setting her up as the next M.I.A. and her last single featured Skrillex. I play it at every gig i do.
The Lights Out duo discussed meeting the Hollywood A-lister and revealed what he thought of their set on the Pyramid Stage.
The Kasabian rocker recalled the unconventional way he prepared for their 2014 set, which involved his good mate Noel Fielding.
