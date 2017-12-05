WATCH: This Festival Could Cure Your Glasto Fallow Year Blues...

The "immersive spectacle" could be the very cure for your Glastonbury-based withdrawl symptoms next year.

Arcadia - the section responsible for that huge mesmerising or menacing spider (depending on how well your Glasto experience is going) is hosting its own festival in 2018.

Arcadia is coming to London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on 5-6 May, and it looks like they'll be banging out some tunes too!

Arcadia London - we have ignition. @Leftfield and @RAMrecordsltd are the first to join us at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park next May. Final phase of sign ups now – the response has been overwhelming so if you haven't already, here's the link: https://t.co/O30fVldTq5 #ArcadiaLondon pic.twitter.com/mEcelSjmMl — Arcadia (@A_rcadia) December 5, 2017

The people behind the much-loved area at Glastonbury will celebrate 10 years of insane metal sculptures and high-octane installations with help from Leftfield, who'll play the best of their back catalogue, and the Andy C-created RAM records.

For more information, visit their Arcadia Spectacular website.

Glastonbury Festival 2017 saw Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran headline, with the Foos finally making up for their cancellation back in 2015.

Florence + The Machine stood in for the band when Dave Grohl broke his leg that year and covered covered their Times Like These single.

Grohl paid tribute by Florence by opening with the track in 2017. Watch the moment back here: