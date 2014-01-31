Foals and Bastille for Parklife Weekender 2014

Parklife Weekender has unleashed the first wave of acts set for the event in 2014.
The fifth year of the Manchester festival sees Foals and Bastille perform on the main stage on Sunday 8 June.
Also performing at Heaton Park across 7 and 8 June will be London Grammar, Bipolar Sunshine, Warpaint, Sam Smith, Rudimental, Snoop Dogg and more.
The two-day festival takes over the famous Heaton Park on 7 and 8 June. Early Bird tickets have now sold out, but general weekend tickets available for just £79.50 and day tickets for £49.50. For more information and tickets visit www.parklife.uk.com .
The line-up so far is:
SATURDAY 8 JUNE
MAIN STAGE
Snoop Dogg
Rudimental
Annie Mac
Very special guest TBA
Katy B
Bipolar Sunshine
Becky Hill
Will Tramp
THE TEMPLE
curated by WHP
Jamie Jones
Seth Troxler
Maceo PLex
Maya Jane Coles
Eats Everything
Ben UFO & Pearson Sound
Paul Woolford
Ben Pearce
Krysko & Greg Lord
NOW WAVE
Kendrick Lamar
Chromeo
Bonobo (DJ)
Cyril Hahn
Mount Kimbie
Bondax
Submotion Orchestra
Childhood
Now Wave DJs
AGE & METROPOLIS present DIGITAL SOUNDBOY
Nero
Gorgon City
Shy FX
Btraits
Wilkinson
Breakage b2b Dismantle
Hannah Wants
Joel Compass
Matt Jam Lamont
North Base
THE COLLONADE: DROP THE MUSTARD
Duke Dumont
Redlight
Maribou State
Waze & Odyssey
Route 94
MJ Cole
Javeon
Eton MEssy
Ed Norris & Oli Hackett plus special guest
Breach
HOSPITALITY
Andy C
High Contrast
Camo & Crooked
London Elektricity (DJ)
Fred V & Graffix
Spy
Etherwood
Metrik
Logistics
Lynx
MCs: Wrec
RED BULL MUSIC ACADEMY
Flying Lotus
Gold Panda
Captain Murphy
Zomby
Jacques Greene - Live
Indigo
Illum SPhere
My Nu Leng
Throwing Snow - Live
Thundercat
Happa
UNDER 500
Kaluki
DJ MK
The Martinez Brothers
Davide Squillace
Lee Foss
Richy Ahmed
Catz & Dogz
Pirate Copy
Ellesse
SUNDAY 8 JUNE
MAIN STAGE
Foals
Bastille
London Grammar
Sam Smith
Warpaint
Clean Bandit
Ella Eyre
Introducing: Live recreate Discovery
Juicy DJs
Now Wave DJs
THE TEMPLE
DISCLOSURE present WILDLIFE
Disclosure - Live
Julio Bashmore
Kerri Chandler
Dusky
DJ Koze - Live
Pusha T
DJ EZ
Preditah
SOUNDS OF THE NEAR FUTURE
SBTRKT
Moderat
Jon Hopkins
Jamie xx
Danny Brown
East India Youth
Ryan Hemsworth Live
Jessy Lanza
Now Wave DJs
BUGGED OUT!
Carl Cox
Nina Kraviz
Skream
Scuba
George Fitzgerald
Jimmy Edgar
Justin Robertson
Johnno plus special guests
Jackmaster & Oneman present Can U Dance
THE JACKATHON
THE COLLONADE STAGE
David Rodigan presents RAM JAM
Public Enemy
Soul II Soul - Live
David Rodigan
Mike Pickering
Artwork
Randall & MC GQ
Stylo G
Venum Sound System
CROSSTOWN REBELS present GET LOST
Damian Lazarus
Art Department
Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (Dj Set)
Subb-an - Live
Mano Le Tough
Ida Engberg
THE JACKATHON
Heidi
Ame & Dixon (3hrs)
Hot Since 82
Green Velvet
Bicep
Benoit & Sergio - Live
Daniel Avery
Krankbrother
UNDER 500
Tale of Us
Joy Orbison
Erol Alkan
Tensnake - Live
Andrew Weatherall
Unabombers
Krysko & Greg Lord
