Foals and Bastille for Parklife Weekender 2014

The fifth year of the Manchester festival sees Foals and Bastille perform on the main stage on Sunday 8 June.



Also performing at Heaton Park across 7 and 8 June will be London Grammar, Bipolar Sunshine, Warpaint, Sam Smith, Rudimental, Snoop Dogg and more.



The two-day festival takes over the famous Heaton Park on 7 and 8 June. Early Bird tickets have now sold out, but general weekend tickets available for just £79.50 and day tickets for £49.50. For more information and tickets visit www.parklife.uk.com .

The line-up so far is:

SATURDAY 8 JUNE

MAIN STAGE

Snoop Dogg

Rudimental

Annie Mac

Very special guest TBA

Katy B

Bipolar Sunshine

Becky Hill

Will Tramp





THE TEMPLE

curated by WHP

Jamie Jones

Seth Troxler

Maceo PLex

Maya Jane Coles

Eats Everything

Ben UFO & Pearson Sound

Paul Woolford

Ben Pearce

Krysko & Greg Lord





NOW WAVE

Kendrick Lamar

Chromeo

Bonobo (DJ)

Cyril Hahn

Mount Kimbie

Bondax

Submotion Orchestra

Childhood

Now Wave DJs





AGE & METROPOLIS present DIGITAL SOUNDBOY

Nero

Gorgon City

Shy FX

Btraits

Wilkinson

Breakage b2b Dismantle

Hannah Wants

Joel Compass

Matt Jam Lamont

North Base



THE COLLONADE: DROP THE MUSTARD

Duke Dumont

Redlight

Maribou State

Waze & Odyssey

Route 94

MJ Cole

Javeon

Eton MEssy

Ed Norris & Oli Hackett plus special guest

Breach





HOSPITALITY

Andy C

High Contrast

Camo & Crooked

London Elektricity (DJ)

Fred V & Graffix

Spy

Etherwood

Metrik

Logistics

Lynx

MCs: Wrec





RED BULL MUSIC ACADEMY

Flying Lotus

Gold Panda

Captain Murphy

Zomby

Jacques Greene - Live

Indigo

Illum SPhere

My Nu Leng

Throwing Snow - Live

Thundercat

Happa





UNDER 500

Kaluki

DJ MK

The Martinez Brothers

Davide Squillace

Lee Foss

Richy Ahmed

Catz & Dogz

Pirate Copy

Ellesse







SUNDAY 8 JUNE

MAIN STAGE

Foals

Bastille

London Grammar

Sam Smith

Warpaint

Clean Bandit

Ella Eyre

Introducing: Live recreate Discovery

Juicy DJs

Now Wave DJs



THE TEMPLE

DISCLOSURE present WILDLIFE

Disclosure - Live

Julio Bashmore

Kerri Chandler

Dusky

DJ Koze - Live

Pusha T

DJ EZ

Preditah





SOUNDS OF THE NEAR FUTURE

SBTRKT

Moderat

Jon Hopkins

Jamie xx

Danny Brown

East India Youth

Ryan Hemsworth Live

Jessy Lanza

Now Wave DJs





BUGGED OUT!

Carl Cox

Nina Kraviz

Skream

Scuba

George Fitzgerald

Jimmy Edgar

Justin Robertson

Johnno plus special guests

Jackmaster & Oneman present Can U Dance

THE JACKATHON



THE COLLONADE STAGE

David Rodigan presents RAM JAM

Public Enemy

Soul II Soul - Live

David Rodigan

Mike Pickering

Artwork

Randall & MC GQ

Stylo G

Venum Sound System





CROSSTOWN REBELS present GET LOST

Damian Lazarus

Art Department

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (Dj Set)

Subb-an - Live

Mano Le Tough

Ida Engberg





THE JACKATHON

Heidi

Ame & Dixon (3hrs)

Hot Since 82

Green Velvet

Bicep

Benoit & Sergio - Live

Daniel Avery

Krankbrother





UNDER 500

Tale of Us

Joy Orbison

Erol Alkan

Tensnake - Live

Andrew Weatherall

Unabombers

Krysko & Greg Lord