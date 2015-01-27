First 150 Acts Confirmed For The Great Escape Festival 2015

Django Django and Alabama Shakes are amongst the first bands to be announced for Brighton's The Great Escape, with 150 acts confirmed so far for the 10th year of the festival.
Having secured its place as one of Europe's most exciting festivals for new music, The Great Escape will celebrate 10 years this May with a line-up of some of the most exciting acts around.
Alabama Shakes and Django Django are amongst the biggest names revealed to be playing the festival so far, but a host of brand new bands and singers will also perform. 400 acts will perform in total, with 150 in the first confirmed batch today.
Alabama Shakes said: "We are very happy to return to Brighton for The Great Escape. We had a blast last time."
The event runs 14-16 May this year and will also see hotly-tipped acts like Slaves, Soak and Girl Band perform.
Having focused on exciting international scenes like Finland, Australia and Ireland in the past, this year the line-up is paying special attention to the UK music scene, so festival-goers can expect plenty more exciting homegrown acts to be announced.
Three day festival passes and delegate passes - as well as the full list of confirmed acts - are available on The Great Escape website .
