WATCH: Field Day Celebrate 10 Years With Mini-Doc

Field Day
THE cult indie festival with a village fete theme, held in Victoria Park, East London.
The London festival marks a decade in business with a very special video.
London-based festival Field Day have created a special mini-documentary to mark their tenth anniversary.
The five-minute clip features interviews with Caribou, Four Tet, Sleaford Mods as well as Field Day founder Tom Baker.
The film explores how the festival has shaped and grown, making it one of the key events on the live calendar.
This year sees the 11th edition take place in Victoria Park, East London on Saturday 3 June.
Headliners are Run The Jewels and Aphex Twin, while Slowdive, Nicholas Jaar, Flying Lotus and many more will also perform.
The event also features with craft beer courtesy of London Brewer's Market and street food from Street Feast.
Tickets are on sale now from the official Field Day website.
The likes of Run The Jewels and Arab Strab will join previously announced Aphex Twin, who will headline the one day festival.
The Windowlicker star will play the festival's brand new The Barn stage.
The singer is set to play London's Victoria Park along with Four Tet, Deerhunter and Beach House.
Victoria Park in East London rocked to the sound of Pixies, The Horrors, Temples, Metronomy and more...
