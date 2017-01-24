Field Day Festival Adds New Acts to 2017 Line-up

Field Day has announced its latest round of acts for 2017.

Run The Jewels, Arab Stap and Thee Oh Sees are set to play the one-day-festival, which will take place at London's Victoria Park on 3 June this year.

See more of the artists included in today's announcement below:

Drum roll... new acts announced for Field Day!



Tickets - https://t.co/j4ypjJtLUJ pic.twitter.com/5UQWLmHyVs — Field Day (@fielddaylondon) January 24, 2017

Last year, the initial line-up was announced, with the likes of Flying Lotus, Nicolas Jaar, Death Grips and many more confirmed.

It's here...the complete first round of acts for Field Day 2017!



Tickets - https://t.co/lGGBikrsnV pic.twitter.com/sb81l3YVML — Field Day (@fielddaylondon) December 6, 2016

The acts will join the legendary electronic music pioneer, Aphex Twin, who will top the bill at the event.

Tickets are on sale now.