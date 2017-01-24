Field Day Festival Adds New Acts to 2017 Line-up

Field Day
THE cult indie festival with a village fete theme, held in Victoria Park, East London.
The likes of Run The Jewels and Arab Strab will join previously announced Aphex Twin, who will headline the one day festival.
Field Day has announced its latest round of acts for 2017.
Run The Jewels, Arab Stap and Thee Oh Sees are set to play the one-day-festival, which will take place at London's Victoria Park on 3 June this year.
See more of the artists included in today's announcement below:
Drum roll... new acts announced for Field Day!— Field Day (@fielddaylondon) January 24, 2017
Tickets - https://t.co/j4ypjJtLUJ pic.twitter.com/5UQWLmHyVs
Last year, the initial line-up was announced, with the likes of Flying Lotus, Nicolas Jaar, Death Grips and many more confirmed.
It's here...the complete first round of acts for Field Day 2017!— Field Day (@fielddaylondon) December 6, 2016
Tickets - https://t.co/lGGBikrsnV pic.twitter.com/sb81l3YVML
The acts will join the legendary electronic music pioneer, Aphex Twin, who will top the bill at the event.
#FieldDay2017 pic.twitter.com/KKXEqAjicD— Field Day (@fielddaylondon) November 27, 2016
The Windowlicker star will play the festival's brand new The Barn stage.
The singer is set to play London's Victoria Park along with Four Tet, Deerhunter and Beach House.
Victoria Park in East London rocked to the sound of Pixies, The Horrors, Temples, Metronomy and more...
Pixies and Metronomy are headlining the festival on Victoria Park this June.
