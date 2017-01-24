Field Day Festival Adds New Acts to 2017 Line-up

24th January 2017, 09:00

The likes of Run The Jewels and Arab Strab will join previously announced Aphex Twin, who will headline the one day festival.

Field Day festival logo 2017

Field Day has announced its latest round of acts for 2017.

Run The Jewels, Arab Stap and Thee Oh Sees are set to play the one-day-festival, which will take place at London's Victoria Park on 3 June this year.

See more of the artists included in today's announcement below:

Last year, the initial line-up was announced, with the likes of Flying Lotus, Nicolas Jaar, Death Grips and many more confirmed. 

The acts will join the legendary electronic music pioneer, Aphex Twin, who will top the bill at the event.

Tickets are on sale now.

News