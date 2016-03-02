Super Furry Animals Added To Festival No. 6 Bill

The Welsh festival’s fifth year has seen a whole host of new additions to the bill, including Super Furry Animals, who will play a homecoming date at Portmeirion this September.

Festival No.6 takes place at Portmeirion, North Wales, between 3 and 6 September 2016. Tickets are on sale now.

Also performing at this year’s festival will be Canadian indie supergroup Broken Social Scene, Kettering’s psych-rockers Temples, German folk-rock duo Milky Chance and Mancunian post-punk legends A Certain Ratio.

Extra additions to the bill are M. Ward, Eagulls, White, Clean Cut Kid, Babeheaven, Bad Sounds, Gold Panda and more.

More artists and the full arts and culture programme are all to be announced in the coming months.

Tickets are on sale now from festivalnumber6.com