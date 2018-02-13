Franz Ferdinand And Friendly Fires To Headline Festival No.6

The Scottish rockers and Lovesick outfit will join cult legends The The in topping the bill at the Welsh festival.

Festival No.6 has announced its second and third headliners for 2018.

Franz Ferdinand and Friendly Fires will now play the Welsh festival, which takes place on the picturesque site of Portmeirion from 6-9 September.

The St Albans outfit will play the Friday night of the festival, while the Scottish indie veterans will close the festival on Sunday night.

They join previously announced legends The The- who will top the bill on Saturday 8 September.

Also added to the line-up are the likes of Everything Everything, The Charlatans, Django Django, Jessie Ware and more.

Tier Three tickets will go on sale on Wednesday 14 February from 10am.

Visit festivalnumber6.com for tickets and more information.