Franz Ferdinand And Friendly Fires To Headline Festival No.6

13 February 2018, 12:00

Franz Ferdinand 2018

The Scottish rockers and Lovesick outfit will join cult legends The The in topping the bill at the Welsh festival.

Festival No.6 has announced its second and third headliners for 2018.

Franz Ferdinand and Friendly Fires will now play the Welsh festival, which takes place on the picturesque site of Portmeirion from 6-9 September.

Festival No. 6 line-up 2018

The St Albans outfit will play the Friday night of the festival, while the Scottish indie veterans will close the festival on Sunday night.

They join previously announced legends The The- who will top the bill on Saturday 8 September.

Also added to the line-up are the likes of Everything Everything, The Charlatans, Django Django, Jessie Ware and more. 

Tier Three tickets will go on sale on Wednesday 14 February from 10am.

Visit festivalnumber6.com for tickets and more information.

Festival No.6 Latest

See more Festival No.6 Latest

Bloc Party press image 2016

Bloc Party, Flaming Lips And Mogwai For Festival No. 6

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds at Festival No

Noel Gallagher, Kaiser Chiefs And More At Festival No 6

Festival No 6

Five Unmissable Events At Festival No 6… That Have Nothing To Do With The Bands
Super Furry Animals 2016

Super Furry Animals Added To Festival No. 6 Bill

Noel Gallagher onstage at The O2, London March 201

Noel Gallagher, Bastille and more for Festival No 6 2016