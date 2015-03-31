Festival No.6 Adds Catfish And James Bay

With headliners Belle and Sebastian and Grace Kelly already announced , Festival No.6 has started rounding out its line-up with the addition of James Bay and Catfish and the Bottlemen.



Catfish frontman Van McCann, never lost for words, said the band were “absolutely buzzing!" at the chance to play the festival in Portmeirion. Meanwhile Bay, whose album has just hit No.1, will appear as part of a string of high profile UK festival dates.



Badly Drawn Boy, Everything Everything and Gaz Coombes have already been announced as playing the festival. There'll be a host of non-musical treats on show too, with Irvine Welsh reading an extract from his new book.



Festival No.6 organiser Luke Huxham said: "We’re confident this year’s line-up is going to be our biggest and most diverse yet. The festival runs 3-6 September 2014, with tickets on sale now through the official Festival No.6 website .