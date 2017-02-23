Bloc Party, Flaming Lips And Mogwai For Festival No. 6

PLAY: Which Music Festival Should You Go To?
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
The Welsh festival announces its first acts for 2017…
Bloc Party, The Flaming Lips and Mogwai have all been confirmed to headline the 2017 festival, which takes place between 7 and 10 September at Portmeirion in North Wales.
Kele Okereke’s crew have just come off the back of touring their latest album Hymns, while Flaming Lips have just released their fourteenth album, Oczy Mlody and their live show is not to be missed.
Included on the bill are Rag’N’Bone Man, Wild Beasts, Kate Tempest, Arab Strap, The Cribs, James Vincent McMorrow, Steve Mason, Public Service Broadcasting, Jagwar Ma, Toy, Palace, Cabbage, Superfood, The Rhythm Method, Goldie, Jarvis Cocker and many more.
Also happening across the weekend will be a 50 year celebration of Sgt Pepper and the Summer Of Love featuring the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and The Bootleg Beatles.
Set in the fake Italian village or Portmeirion in North Wales, Festival No. 6 is a boutique event like no other. The festival launched in 2012 and has since showcased the very best in music, literature, comedy and poetry.
Tier Two tickets are on sale now, with a payment plan option available now.
See www.festivalnumber6.com for details.
