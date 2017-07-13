WATCH: TRNSMT Festival Confirms Return In 2018

PLAY: Which Music Festival Should You Go To?
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
Find out how to get Early Bird ticket reservations for the Scottish festival next year.
Following the success of its inaugural year, TRNSMT festival has been confirmed for 2018.
The news was announced on Twitter, with the simple caption: "Repeat transmission".
Repeat transmission. pic.twitter.com/obOVxGYFEF— TRNSMT Festival (@TRNSMTfest) July 11, 2017
Early Bird tickets for next year's event, which takes place in Glasgow Green, can be secured "at 2017 prices" for just £30.
TRNSMT 2018 ~ Early Bird ticket reservation opens from Friday at 10am.— TRNSMT Festival (@TRNSMTfest) July 12, 2017
Secure your 3-day ticket at 2017 prices for just £30. pic.twitter.com/nMfakwqont
A statement on their official website reads: "After an incredible first year at Glasgow Green, we are excited to announce that TRNSMT Festival will return to Glasgow Green on 6-8 July 2018."
"Stay tuned for more information."
This year saw Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro headline the festival, which acted as a replacement for the cancelled T in The Park.
Watch Biffy Clyro rock out to The Captain:
Watch Biffy Clyro play The Captain at TRNSMT Festival 2017
Watch Biffy Clyro play The Captain at TRNSMT Festival 2017
See the crowd go wild to their 2009 Only Revolutions track at the Glasgow festival.
01:32
See the crowd chant along to L.S.F.:
Kasabian fans chant to L.S.F. at TRNSMT festival 2017
Kasabian fans chant to L.S.F. at TRNSMT festival 2017
See the Leicester rockers headline the new Glasgow festival.
02:30
