WATCH: TRNSMT Festival Confirms Return In 2018

13th July 2017, 11:36

Find out how to get Early Bird ticket reservations for the Scottish festival next year.

TRNSMT Festival poster 2018

Following the success of its inaugural year, TRNSMT festival has been confirmed for 2018.

The news was announced on Twitter, with the simple caption: "Repeat transmission".

Early Bird tickets for next year's event, which takes place in Glasgow Green, can be secured "at 2017 prices" for just £30.

A statement on their official website reads: "After an incredible first year at Glasgow Green, we are excited to announce that TRNSMT Festival will return to Glasgow Green on 6-8 July 2018."

"Stay tuned for more information."

This year saw Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro headline the festival, which acted as a replacement for the cancelled T in The Park. 

Watch Biffy Clyro rock out to The Captain:

Watch Biffy Clyro play The Captain at TRNSMT Festival 2017

See the crowd go wild to their 2009 Only Revolutions track at the Glasgow festival.

01:32

See the crowd chant along to L.S.F.:

Kasabian fans chant to L.S.F. at TRNSMT festival 2017

See the Leicester rockers headline the new Glasgow festival.

02:30

 


 

Comments

