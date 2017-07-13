WATCH: TRNSMT Festival Confirms Return In 2018

Following the success of its inaugural year, TRNSMT festival has been confirmed for 2018.

The news was announced on Twitter, with the simple caption: "Repeat transmission".

Early Bird tickets for next year's event, which takes place in Glasgow Green, can be secured "at 2017 prices" for just £30.

TRNSMT 2018 ~ Early Bird ticket reservation opens from Friday at 10am.



Secure your 3-day ticket at 2017 prices for just £30. pic.twitter.com/nMfakwqont — TRNSMT Festival (@TRNSMTfest) July 12, 2017

A statement on their official website reads: "After an incredible first year at Glasgow Green, we are excited to announce that TRNSMT Festival will return to Glasgow Green on 6-8 July 2018."

"Stay tuned for more information."

This year saw Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro headline the festival, which acted as a replacement for the cancelled T in The Park.

Watch Biffy Clyro rock out to The Captain:

Play Watch Biffy Clyro play The Captain at TRNSMT Festival 2017 See the crowd go wild to their 2009 Only Revolutions track at the Glasgow festival. 01:32

See the crowd chant along to L.S.F.:

Play Kasabian fans chant to L.S.F. at TRNSMT festival 2017 See the Leicester rockers headline the new Glasgow festival. 02:30



