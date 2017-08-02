WATCH: These Policemen Dancing At A Festival Are Loving It

If you've ever been to a festival, you'll know the police may be a little different to when you encounter in normal life.

They're always smiling, often wear face paint, and they're sometimes known to even break out into a dance.

These coppers at Camp Bestival were almost doing all three, dancing to their hearts content at the Dorset event, which saw Madness, Brian Wilson and Mark Ronson headline.

Watch our video above.

Talk about job satisfaction!

Credit Newsflare/Concertphotography