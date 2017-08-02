WATCH: These Policemen Dancing At A Festival Are Loving It

2nd August 2017, 11:33

Play

Policemen dance at Camp Bestival

Credit: Newsflare/Concertphotography

00:57

The bobbies were caught busting a move while working at Camp Bestival this weekend.

If you've ever been to a festival, you'll know the police may be a little different to when you encounter in normal life.

They're always smiling, often wear face paint, and they're sometimes known to even break out into a dance.

These coppers at Camp Bestival  were almost doing all three, dancing to their hearts content at the Dorset event, which saw Madness, Brian Wilson and Mark Ronson headline.

Watch our video above.

Talk about job satisfaction!

Credit Newsflare/Concertphotography

Comments

Download the Radio X app

More on Festivals

Now Playing

Johnny Vaughan

4pm - 7pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Johnny Vaughan

News