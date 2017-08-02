WATCH: These Policemen Dancing At A Festival Are Loving It

PLAY: Which Music Festival Should You Go To?
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
Policemen dance at Camp Bestival
Credit: Newsflare/Concertphotography
00:57
The bobbies were caught busting a move while working at Camp Bestival this weekend.
If you've ever been to a festival, you'll know the police may be a little different to when you encounter in normal life.
They're always smiling, often wear face paint, and they're sometimes known to even break out into a dance.
These coppers at Camp Bestival were almost doing all three, dancing to their hearts content at the Dorset event, which saw Madness, Brian Wilson and Mark Ronson headline.
Watch our video above.
Talk about job satisfaction!
Credit Newsflare/Concertphotography
