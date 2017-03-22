The Killers, Arcade Fire And Muse For Lollapalooza 2017

Lollapalooza Chicago has announced it's line-up, and it's absolutely massive.

The festival, which takes place at Grant Park from 3-6 August 2017, has announced huge names such as Muse, The Killers and Arcade Fire.

The #Lolla Lineup has been revealed, grab your 1-Day Tickets starting at 10am CT TODAY! https://t.co/AXuWUknbob pic.twitter.com/a293pf7eFv — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 22, 2017

Day one of the festival will headlined by Drones trio Muse, while the Friday, Saturday and Sunday night's will be headlined by The Killers, Chance The Rapper and Arcade Fire respectively.

Also confirmed for the Chicago leg of the huge festival are the likes of The xx, Lorde, Blink 182, Justice, Alt-J, Run The Jewels, Cage The Elephant, London Grammar, and of course Liam Gallagher.