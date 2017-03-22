The Killers, Arcade Fire And Muse For Lollapalooza 2017

PLAY: Which Music Festival Should You Go To?
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Find out who else is on the massive line-up at Chicago's Grant Park this August.
Lollapalooza Chicago has announced it's line-up, and it's absolutely massive.
The festival, which takes place at Grant Park from 3-6 August 2017, has announced huge names such as Muse, The Killers and Arcade Fire.
The #Lolla Lineup has been revealed, grab your 1-Day Tickets starting at 10am CT TODAY! https://t.co/AXuWUknbob pic.twitter.com/a293pf7eFv— Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 22, 2017
Day one of the festival will headlined by Drones trio Muse, while the Friday, Saturday and Sunday night's will be headlined by The Killers, Chance The Rapper and Arcade Fire respectively.
Also confirmed for the Chicago leg of the huge festival are the likes of The xx, Lorde, Blink 182, Justice, Alt-J, Run The Jewels, Cage The Elephant, London Grammar, and of course Liam Gallagher.
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
The band's seminal third studio album was released in May 1997.
The Motown icon has been announced for another show on Sunday 25 June.
So, we now know that this year's headlners will be: Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran... but who else could we see at the festival this year?
The singer-songwriter broke the news by posting a video on Instagram.
10pm - 1am
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook