The Killers, Arcade Fire And Muse For Lollapalooza 2017

22nd March 2017, 16:15

Find out who else is on the massive line-up at Chicago's Grant Park this August.

The Killers 2014

Lollapalooza Chicago has announced it's line-up, and it's absolutely massive. 

The festival, which takes place at Grant Park from 3-6 August 2017, has announced huge names such as Muse, The Killers and Arcade Fire.

Day one of the festival will headlined by Drones trio Muse, while the Friday, Saturday and Sunday night's will be headlined by The Killers, Chance The Rapper and Arcade Fire respectively.

Also confirmed for the Chicago leg of the huge festival are the likes of The xx, Lorde, Blink 182, Justice, Alt-J, Run The Jewels, Cage The Elephant, London Grammar, and of course Liam Gallagher.

