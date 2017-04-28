PHOTOS: Twitter Reacts To Chaos At Fyre Festival

28th April 2017, 14:22

The Bahamas festival, which was backed by model Bella Hadid, has been described as "Rich Kids of Instagram meets Lord of the Flies".

Fyre Festival Twitter images

Fyre Festival has trended on Twitter amid reports of "mass chaos" and poor organisation in its inaugural year.

The boutique Bahamas festival - which sold packages costing up to $13,000 (£10,000), promised luxury accommodation and "culinary pop-ups" - has been slammed for falling ridiculously short of its claims.

Customers claimed they were greeted with half-made "disaster relief" tents, no beer, and barely any food or water. See some of the images emerging from the site here. 

According to these images, those who paid for food were simply greeted with a bit of of bread, two slices cheese and a bit of salad.

And if that wasn't bad enough, festival-goers reported being stranded and unable to leave the site. 

Twitter has since rushed to share their own reactions to the festival, with some comparing it to Lord Of The Flies and The Hunger Games, and others admitting they found it funny.

One joker even asked Gordon Ramsay to rate the food.

William Finley, from North Carolina, paid $2,700 for a ticket he thought would entitle him to food, an open bar and overnight villas.

He told Billboard: “They're basically disaster relief tents, with a mattress on some sort of bed frame. They're not that uncomfortable but the tents are so poorly made that they'd blow over in a second if there was any wind or rain".

A statement from the festival's official Instagram account begins: "Things got off to an unexpected start at day one of Fyre Festival."

See the full statement here: 

 

Things got off to an unexpected start at day one of Fyre Festival. FOR THOSE CURRENTLY ON GREAT EXUMA We are working to comfortably accommodate guests and deliver a great experience. If you have needs, please head to the "BLUE HOUSE" on the main festival site. Security, first aid, and Fyre Festival staff are here to assist immediately, 24/7. FOR THOSE WITH PENDING TRAVEL TO THE EXUMAS TOMORROW Due to circumstances beyond our control, and in line with a culture of safety, all inbound charter flights to the Exumas have been canceled. Your ticket and any funds uploaded to your RFID band will be refunded. Thank you for bearing with us as we work through the growing pains that every first year event experiences. Revised itinerary information will be shared soon for the remainder of this weekend and weekend two.

A post shared by FYRE FESTIVAL (@fyrefestival) onApr 27, 2017 at 11:20pm PDT

