WATCH: New Scottish Festival TRNSMT Headed For Glasgow Green

Kasabian And Liam Gallagher Join Benicàssim 2017 Line-Up
Kasabian will headline the Spanish festival, joining previously announced bill-toppers Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Weeknd.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The new city event will occur on the weekend that would have traditionally seen T in the Park take place.
A brand new city-based, Scottish festival has been confirmed for 2017.
A new website has announced that TRNSMT will take place in Glasgow Green from 7-9 July this year.
See the event's teaser trailer below:
The city event will occur on the weekend that would have traditionally seen T in the Park festival take place.
It follows rumours that the Strathallan Castle festival -which has been cancelled this year- would take a break in favour of a smaller, non-camping event in 2017.
Fans can find out about the line-up and pre-sale "transmissions" first, by becoming part of their mailing list here.
Kasabian will headline the Spanish festival, joining previously announced bill-toppers Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Weeknd.
The likes of Run The Jewels and Arab Strab will join previously announced Aphex Twin, who will headline the one day festival.
The Kooks, The Human League and Metronomy are among the acts confirmed for the festival this year.
Jamiroquai is also set to top the bill at the Cornish festival, which takes place from 9-13 August.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook