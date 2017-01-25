WATCH: New Scottish Festival TRNSMT Headed For Glasgow Green

A brand new city-based, Scottish festival has been confirmed for 2017.

A new website has announced that TRNSMT will take place in Glasgow Green from 7-9 July this year.

See the event's teaser trailer below:

The city event will occur on the weekend that would have traditionally seen T in the Park festival take place.

It follows rumours that the Strathallan Castle festival -which has been cancelled this year- would take a break in favour of a smaller, non-camping event in 2017.

Fans can find out about the line-up and pre-sale "transmissions" first, by becoming part of their mailing list here.