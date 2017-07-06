Man-Free Festival Planned In Response To Sexual Assaults

A 'man-free' festival is in the works for Sweden, following a spate of rapes and sexual assaults being reported at music events in the country.

As reported by NME, the country's Bråvalla festival was forced to cancel in 2018, after four rapes and 23 sexual assaults were reported at the festival last weekend (28 June - 1 July).

Now, Swedish comedian and TV host Emma Knyckare has revealed her plans to hold a new women-only festival in its place, in order to ensure festival-goers safety.

The idea was sparked when Kynckare asked her Twitter followers: “What do you think about putting together a really cool festival where only non-men are welcome?” she tweeted, adding that it would take place “until all men learn how to behave”.

Vad tror ni om att vi styr ihop en asfet festival dit bara icke män är välkomna som vi kör tills ALLA män har lärt sig hur en beter sig? — Emma Knyckare (@Knyckare) July 2, 2017

And it seems the idea will be turned into reality, with artists such as Linnea Henriksson, Julia Frej and Celo Missaoui already agreeing to appear.

Asked by Swedish outlet Aftonbladet if it was discrimination to create a "mansfritt" festival, Knyckare responded: "... since it seems to be okay to discriminate against women all the time so maybe it's okay to men shut out in three days? I would not exactly call it an abuse not to come to the festival".

