Man-Free Festival Planned In Response To Sexual Assaults

How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
The event is scheduled to take place at the end of June next year.
A 'man-free' festival is in the works for Sweden, following a spate of rapes and sexual assaults being reported at music events in the country.
As reported by NME, the country's Bråvalla festival was forced to cancel in 2018, after four rapes and 23 sexual assaults were reported at the festival last weekend (28 June - 1 July).
Now, Swedish comedian and TV host Emma Knyckare has revealed her plans to hold a new women-only festival in its place, in order to ensure festival-goers safety.
The idea was sparked when Kynckare asked her Twitter followers: “What do you think about putting together a really cool festival where only non-men are welcome?” she tweeted, adding that it would take place “until all men learn how to behave”.
Vad tror ni om att vi styr ihop en asfet festival dit bara icke män är välkomna som vi kör tills ALLA män har lärt sig hur en beter sig?— Emma Knyckare (@Knyckare) July 2, 2017
However, taking to their official website, the festival has issued a statement revealing that the "picking team were given temporary worker agreements".
"In response to recent stories in the media, we would like to state that Glastonbury Festival’s post-event litter picking team are all given temporary worker agreements for the duration of the clean-up. As well as being paid, they are provided with free meals and access to on-site facilities.
"The length of the clean-up varies considerably from year to year, based largely upon the weather conditions before, during and after the Festival. This is something the litter pickers – many of whom return year after year – are made aware of in their worker agreements (which assure them of a minimum of eight hours’ work).
"This year was an unusually dry one for Glastonbury. That, coupled with a fantastic effort from Festival goers in taking their belongings home, meant that the bulk of the litter picking work was completed after 2.5 days (in 2016, a very wet year, the equivalent period was around 10 days).
"All but a core crew of litter pickers were advised that there was no further work available after Friday (June 30). Those who weren’t able to leave the site over the weekend were given further meals, plus assistance with travel to nearby towns with public transport links.
"We’d like to thank the litter pickers for their work on the clean-up, which was – as always – hugely valued by the Festival."
While this year's litter pickers finished early due to good weather, those working after the mud-ridden event in 2016 may not have been as lucky.
Watch this video of the rubbish left on site at Glastonbury 2016, shot by Glastonbury clean-up worker Flashing Frog on the Monday after the event last June.
Shocking litter video post-Glastonbury 2016
This clip, shot by YouTube user Flashing Frog shows the amount of camping equipment left behind after last year’s festival.
01:59
The Somerset festival has commented on claims surrounding the treatment of their litter pickers this year.
The former Oasis frontman will play the Irish festival, which takes place at Weston airport in Lucan this autumn.
The trio will warm up for their Reading And Leeds headline slot with a date at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire…. And you can pick the setlist!
The chant, which was heard throughout Glastonbury Festival last weekend, has reportedly sent music fans flocking to The White Stripes' original.
