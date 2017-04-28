Fyre Festival 2017 has officially been cancelled.

The music event - which was being held in the Bahamas this weekend - went viral after it failed to measure up to its luxurious claims.

Festival-goers were quick to report on the chaos of the event, where Blink 182 were due to headline, posting images of disaster relief-style tents and dodgy looking food packages.

That's right folks for just $10k, you too can have the "refugee fleeing war torn region" treatment at #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/RqYzGq0Yg5 — Garrett Garner (@garrettgarner12) April 28, 2017

After writing a statement on social media about things getting off to an "unexpected start" Fyre has since taken to Twitter to write: "Due to unforeseen and extenuating circumstances, Fyre Festival has been fully postponed.

"After assessing the situation this morning and looking at best options for our guests, we cannot move forward as we hoped we could

"At this time, we are working tirelessly to get flights scheduled and get all travelers home safely."

The statement was echoed on their Instagram, where they wrote: "Fyre Festival set out to provide a once-in-a-lifetime musical experience on the islands of Exuma. Due to circumstances beyond our control, we must postpone this experience. We are working tirelessly to ensure each guest leaves the island safely and ask for everyone’s patience and cooperation as we continue to provide ongoing updates via email and our official social media channels as they become available, including refund information."

