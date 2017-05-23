Festivals Issue 48 Hour Social Media Silence For Manchester

23rd May 2017, 15:41

The likes of Reading & Leeds, Latitude and Benicàssim Festival will be "silent in sympathy" for those affected by the Manchester terror attack.

Reading Festival picture with stage 2014

Festival Republic have announced a 48 hour silence on all their "social media and websites," following the Manchester attack, which saw 22 people lose their lives.

The organiser - whose roster includes the likes of Reading & Leeds, Latitude, Benicassim, Download, Community and Wireless Festival - have paused all their communications on their channels "in sympathy with all those that lost their lives or were injured, physically and/or mentally, by the devastating attack in Manchester last night".

See a full statement which was posted across their festivals online:

The statement reads: "For the next 48 hours our social media activity will be silent in sympathy with all those that lost their lives or were injured, physically and/or mentally, by the devastating attack in Manchester last night. Our thoughts are with those affected as well as the emergency services working tirelessly to keep us safe in all that we do.

We will update on Thursday morning with our updated plans for all of our shows following a lead from the relevant police forces but we are certain we will not be defeated by such cowardice and are therefore confirming that our festivals will be going ahead as planned."

Stars from across music have paid tribute to the city, with Manchester's own Johnny Marr, Liam Gallagher and The Courteeners Liam Fray all sharing their condolences with their hometown.

Stockport band Blossoms have since added their sympathies, taking to Twitter to write: "Our deepest sympathies go out to the families & friends who lost loved ones in the horrific attack in Manchester last night. There are no words to describe our sadness. Manchester, we love you - stay strong X" 

See the full reactions here: 

 

