Festivals Issue 48 Hour Social Media Silence For Manchester

“Manchester Stands Together”: Musicians React To Arena Attack
Liam Gallagher, Johnny Marr and more react with horror following the atrocity that took place at Manchester Arena last night.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The likes of Reading & Leeds, Latitude and Benicàssim Festival will be "silent in sympathy" for those affected by the Manchester terror attack.
Festival Republic have announced a 48 hour silence on all their "social media and websites," following the Manchester attack, which saw 22 people lose their lives.
The organiser - whose roster includes the likes of Reading & Leeds, Latitude, Benicassim, Download, Community and Wireless Festival - have paused all their communications on their channels "in sympathy with all those that lost their lives or were injured, physically and/or mentally, by the devastating attack in Manchester last night".
See a full statement which was posted across their festivals online:
For the next 48 hrs we will be silent in sympathy with those that lost their lives or were injured by the devastating attack in Manchester. pic.twitter.com/odhIm4WruA— Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) May 23, 2017
The statement reads: "For the next 48 hours our social media activity will be silent in sympathy with all those that lost their lives or were injured, physically and/or mentally, by the devastating attack in Manchester last night. Our thoughts are with those affected as well as the emergency services working tirelessly to keep us safe in all that we do.
We will update on Thursday morning with our updated plans for all of our shows following a lead from the relevant police forces but we are certain we will not be defeated by such cowardice and are therefore confirming that our festivals will be going ahead as planned."
Stars from across music have paid tribute to the city, with Manchester's own Johnny Marr, Liam Gallagher and The Courteeners Liam Fray all sharing their condolences with their hometown.
Stockport band Blossoms have since added their sympathies, taking to Twitter to write: "Our deepest sympathies go out to the families & friends who lost loved ones in the horrific attack in Manchester last night. There are no words to describe our sadness. Manchester, we love you - stay strong X"
May 23, 2017
Liam Gallagher, Johnny Marr and more react with horror following the atrocity that took place at Manchester Arena last night.
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
The twin festival will be among several music events encouraging punters to test their drugs this year.
If you've been to Glastonbury, you'll recognise some of these special moments... If you've never been, this is what you're missing.
The festival organiser has suggested big acts have been kept "completely quiet" for this year's event.
Metronomy, White Lies and Slaves are also among the acts confirmed for the festival this year.
7pm - 10pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook