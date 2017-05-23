Festivals Issue 48 Hour Social Media Silence For Manchester

Festival Republic have announced a 48 hour silence on all their "social media and websites," following the Manchester attack, which saw 22 people lose their lives.

The organiser - whose roster includes the likes of Reading & Leeds, Latitude, Benicassim, Download, Community and Wireless Festival - have paused all their communications on their channels "in sympathy with all those that lost their lives or were injured, physically and/or mentally, by the devastating attack in Manchester last night".

See a full statement which was posted across their festivals online:

For the next 48 hrs we will be silent in sympathy with those that lost their lives or were injured by the devastating attack in Manchester. pic.twitter.com/odhIm4WruA — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) May 23, 2017

The statement reads: "For the next 48 hours our social media activity will be silent in sympathy with all those that lost their lives or were injured, physically and/or mentally, by the devastating attack in Manchester last night. Our thoughts are with those affected as well as the emergency services working tirelessly to keep us safe in all that we do.