Disneyland Paris To Host New Music Festival

Disneyland Paris is set to host a brand new music festival this summer.

Electroland - which will take place on 8 July 2017 - will feature performances from some of the biggest DJs in the world, with Steve Aoki headlining.

Un cadre magique et un line-up exceptionnel. On vous en dit plus très vite… // A magical setting and an exceptional lineup. More to come very soon! #Electroland #DisneylandParis A post shared by Electroland (@electroland_disneylandparis) onApr 11, 2017 at 2:18pm PDT

The theme park, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, will invite fans to take part in a "unique immersive experience", allowing them to ride the attractions in the day, and listen to the likes of NERVO - Michael Calfan and Richard Orlinski from 7pm at night.

Tickets are on sale now.