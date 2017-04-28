Disneyland Paris To Host New Music Festival

PLAY: Which Music Festival Should You Go To?
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
ElectroLand will take place at the French theme park on 8 July 2017.
Disneyland Paris is set to host a brand new music festival this summer.
Electroland - which will take place on 8 July 2017 - will feature performances from some of the biggest DJs in the world, with Steve Aoki headlining.
The theme park, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, will invite fans to take part in a "unique immersive experience", allowing them to ride the attractions in the day, and listen to the likes of NERVO - Michael Calfan and Richard Orlinski from 7pm at night.
