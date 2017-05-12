Desert Trip WILL NOT Return In 2017

Watch Which "Really Big" Secret Act Will Play Glastobury 2017?
As Emily Eavis teases more secrets still to come, Radio X ponders which "really big" acts could turn up to the festival this year.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
According to reports, the festival - which was dubbed Oldchella - will not be taking place this year.
Desert Trip will not be taking place for the foreseeable.
The California event, which was dubbed "Oldchella" and was launched just last year, featured performances from legendary acts such as The Rolling Stones, Neil Young, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Roger Waters and The Who.
But, according to Billboard, Goldenvoice CEO Paul Tollett confirmed: "We're not doing Desert Trip this year".
The Coachella founder and L.A. gig promoter explained: "We loved 2016 Desert Trip -- that was a special moment in time. Maybe someday in the future we'll do something similar."
The news certainly casts doubts on the likelihood of a Led Zeppelin reunion this year, as rumours claimed Robert Plant and co. were set to play the event at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
While Led Zep may not be headed to Desert Trip this year, there's still a good chance they could one of the "really big" secrets planned for Glastonbury this year.
As Emily Eavis teases more secrets still to come, Radio X ponders which "really big" acts could turn up to the festival this year.
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
The festival organiser has suggested big acts have been kept "completely quiet" for this year's event.
Metronomy, White Lies and Slaves are also among the acts confirmed for the festival this year.
The likes of Mystery Jets and Cold War Kids will now play with the huge line-up of acts for the sold-out show.
The London festival marks a decade in business with a very special video.
7pm - 10pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook