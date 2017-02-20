Catfish And The Bottlemen & More For Community Festival 2017

Catfish And The Bottlemen are among the acts confirmed for Community Festival 2017.

The Wombats will also play the brand new one-day-event, which celebrates the best of new music and will take place on Saturday 1 July 2017.

Also confirmed for Community Festival are the likes of Slaves, Nothing But Thieves , The Hunna and Darlia.

Tickets cost £35 plus booking fee and go on sale tomorrow on Tuesday 21 February.

Visit communityfestival.london for more details.

Photo: Jill Furmonovsky