Catfish And The Bottlemen & More For Community Festival 2017

20th February 2017, 10:17

The likes of The Wombats and Slaves will also play the new event, which takes place in Finsbury Park on 1 July 2017.

Catfish And The Bottlemen press Jill Furmonovsky

Catfish And The Bottlemen are among the acts confirmed for Community Festival 2017.

The Wombats will also play the brand new one-day-event, which celebrates the best of new music and will take place on Saturday 1 July 2017.

Also confirmed for Community Festival are the likes of Slaves, Nothing But Thieves , The Hunna and Darlia.

Tickets cost £35 plus booking fee and go on sale tomorrow on Tuesday 21 February. 

Visit communityfestival.london for more details. 

Photo: Jill Furmonovsky

 

Comments

Download the Radio X app

More on Festivals

Now Playing

News