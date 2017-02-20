Catfish And The Bottlemen & More For Community Festival 2017

PLAY: Which Music Festival Should You Go To?
The likes of The Wombats and Slaves will also play the new event, which takes place in Finsbury Park on 1 July 2017.
Catfish And The Bottlemen are among the acts confirmed for Community Festival 2017.
The Wombats will also play the brand new one-day-event, which celebrates the best of new music and will take place on Saturday 1 July 2017.
Also confirmed for Community Festival are the likes of Slaves, Nothing But Thieves , The Hunna and Darlia.
We're heading to Finsbury Park, Sat 1 July w/ @thebottlemen @thewombats @Slaves @NBThieves & more! Tickets on sale tomorrow 10am! pic.twitter.com/4qqH1hBNdo— Community Festival (@communityLDN) February 20, 2017
Tickets cost £35 plus booking fee and go on sale tomorrow on Tuesday 21 February.
Visit communityfestival.london for more details.
Photo: Jill Furmonovsky
