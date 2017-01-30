Blondie Join British Summer Time Line-Up

PLAY: Which Music Festival Should You Go To?
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
The iconic band will support Phil Collins at the Hyde Park festival alongside Mike +The Mechanics and Starsailor.
Blondie have been added to Barclaycard presents British Summer Time's stellar line-up.
The iconic outfit are set to support Phil Collins, who headlines the Hyde Park festival on Friday 30 June 2017.
The Atomic legends will be joined on the night by Mike +The Mechanics and British Brit pop legends Starsailor.
Joining @PhilCollinsFeed will be @BlondieOfficial , Mike and the Mechanics and @Starsailorband !— BST Hyde Park (@BSTHydePark) January 30, 2017
Who’s with us? Tix: https://t.co/e3FiqUECtP pic.twitter.com/0f7dDu780I
Meanwhile, last week it was announced that The Killers would round off the string of gigs at the London park with a headline slot on Saturday 8 July.
The band shared a video promoting their festival exclusive, which appeared to see them jamming in the studio and debuting a more funk-based sound.
Watch them below:
https://t.co/eFITnnuCqM pic.twitter.com/ZCottW8tOx— The Killers (@thekillers) January 27, 2017
