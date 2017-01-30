Blondie Join British Summer Time Line-Up

Blondie have been added to Barclaycard presents British Summer Time's stellar line-up.

The iconic outfit are set to support Phil Collins, who headlines the Hyde Park festival on Friday 30 June 2017.

The Atomic legends will be joined on the night by Mike +The Mechanics and British Brit pop legends Starsailor.

Meanwhile, last week it was announced that The Killers would round off the string of gigs at the London park with a headline slot on Saturday 8 July.

The band shared a video promoting their festival exclusive, which appeared to see them jamming in the studio and debuting a more funk-based sound.

Watch them below: