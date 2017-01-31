Biffy Clyro, Kasabian & Radiohead For TRNSMT Festival 2017

31st January 2017, 19:50

The acts are set to headline the new Scottish festival, which will take place on Glasgow Green.

TRNSMT Festival has announced its headline acts for 2017.

The new Scottish event, which will take place on 7-9 July this year, will play host to Radiohead, Kasabian and homegrown rockers Biffy Clyro. 

Radiohead will play the Friday night of the Glasgow Green event with support from the likes of Belle And Sebastian, London Grammar and Rag'n'Bone Man.

Kasabian will be joined on Saturday night by Catfish and the Bottlemen, George Ezra, The Kooks and Circa Waves.

While Biffy Clyro will close the new Scottish festival with support from The 1975, Twin Atlantic, Two Door Cinema Club and Blossoms.

Early bird tickets go on general sale from 9am on Friday 3 February at www.trnsmtfest.com , with pre-sale tickets for those who signed up to the mailing list available on Wednesday 1 February from 9am. 

