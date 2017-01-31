Biffy Clyro, Kasabian & Radiohead For TRNSMT Festival 2017

PLAY: Which Music Festival Should You Go To?
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The acts are set to headline the new Scottish festival, which will take place on Glasgow Green.
TRNSMT Festival has announced its headline acts for 2017.
The new Scottish event, which will take place on 7-9 July this year, will play host to Radiohead, Kasabian and homegrown rockers Biffy Clyro.
Radiohead will play the Friday night of the Glasgow Green event with support from the likes of Belle And Sebastian, London Grammar and Rag'n'Bone Man.
Kasabian will be joined on Saturday night by Catfish and the Bottlemen, George Ezra, The Kooks and Circa Waves.
While Biffy Clyro will close the new Scottish festival with support from The 1975, Twin Atlantic, Two Door Cinema Club and Blossoms.
Early bird tickets go on general sale from 9am on Friday 3 February at www.trnsmtfest.com , with pre-sale tickets for those who signed up to the mailing list available on Wednesday 1 February from 9am.
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
The likes of Rancid, Gogol Bordello and The Hives are set to support the punk rock trio.
The godfather of grime called them "tight bastards" back in 2013.
The Oxygen outfit have been added to the bill, where the likes of Arcade Fire, Rod Stewart and Kaiser Chiefs will perform.
The former Oasis frontman has taken to Twitter to deny claims he will play the new Glasgow Green festival.
7pm - 10pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook