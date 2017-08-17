Armed Officers Are Set To Patrol This UK Festival…

17th August 2017, 11:02

A statement confirms police with guns will be on site all weekend for “reassurance and deterrence”.

V Festival Staffs Police

Staffordshire Police have confirmed that armed guards will patrol V Festival.

The twin festival - which will take place at Chelmsford and Staffordshire this weekend (19-20 August) and see Jay Z and Pink headline - will also host guards on site with guns.

A tweet from the V Festival Staffs Police reads: “Armed officers will be at #vfestival  all weekend for reassurance and deterrence. If you see them, say hi and grab a pic (but nothing else!).”

An earlier tweet reads: “We will be patrolling #vfestival all day and night to offer reassurance, deter criminals and respond to reports of crime. #vfest #vfestcops”. 

As NME reports, V Festival have commented: “Your safety is our priority and we’ve put in place all necessary measures to maximise public safety, working closely with local authorities at the highest level,” say V organisers. “We ask that you also play a part in keeping Virgin V Festival safe and secure, so please take note of our messages . Pack accordingly and stay strong together.”

They added: “All festival goers will be subject to extra searches of their vehicles, bags and their person.

“Please be patient if there are longer queues than normal. We request that you co-operate with any security requests and searches. Please pack light and take note of our bag restrictions.” 

Meanwhile, they have also notified several festival goers that they were will be bag searches at the arena entrance, and only bags A4 and smaller will be permitted into the arena.

V Festival has a rich musical history, and has previously paid host to the likes of Travis, Radiohead, Morrissey, Faithless and Oasis.

