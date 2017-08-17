Armed Officers Are Set To Patrol This UK Festival…

PLAY: Which Music Festival Should You Go To?
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
A statement confirms police with guns will be on site all weekend for “reassurance and deterrence”.
Staffordshire Police have confirmed that armed guards will patrol V Festival.
The twin festival - which will take place at Chelmsford and Staffordshire this weekend (19-20 August) and see Jay Z and Pink headline - will also host guards on site with guns.
A tweet from the V Festival Staffs Police reads: “Armed officers will be at #vfestival all weekend for reassurance and deterrence. If you see them, say hi and grab a pic (but nothing else!).”
Armed officers will be at #vfestival all weekend for reassurance and deterrence. If you see them, say hi and grab a pic (but nothing else!). pic.twitter.com/89IndxOfMP— VFest Staffs Police (@VFestPolice) August 16, 2017
An earlier tweet reads: “We will be patrolling #vfestival all day and night to offer reassurance, deter criminals and respond to reports of crime. #vfest #vfestcops”.
We will be patrolling #vfestival all day and night to offer reassurance, deter criminals and respond to reports of crime. #vfest #vfestcops pic.twitter.com/AgRyESCDXR— VFest Staffs Police (@VFestPolice) August 15, 2017
As NME reports, V Festival have commented: “Your safety is our priority and we’ve put in place all necessary measures to maximise public safety, working closely with local authorities at the highest level,” say V organisers. “We ask that you also play a part in keeping Virgin V Festival safe and secure, so please take note of our messages . Pack accordingly and stay strong together.”
They added: “All festival goers will be subject to extra searches of their vehicles, bags and their person.
“Please be patient if there are longer queues than normal. We request that you co-operate with any security requests and searches. Please pack light and take note of our bag restrictions.”
Meanwhile, they have also notified several festival goers that they were will be bag searches at the arena entrance, and only bags A4 and smaller will be permitted into the arena.
Please note only bags of A4 size or smaller will be allowed into the arena.— V FESTIVAL (@vfestival) August 16, 2017
This applies to all ticket holders. #V2017 pic.twitter.com/gKVZEC0eYe
V Festival has a rich musical history, and has previously paid host to the likes of Travis, Radiohead, Morrissey, Faithless and Oasis.
