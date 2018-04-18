Which Is The Best Supergroup Of All Time?

Johnny Marr and Bernard Sumner, 1990s. Picture: Peter J Walsh / PYMCA /REX/Shutterstock

Nick Mason is forming a Pink Floyd tribute despite actually being in Pink Floyd, Miles Kane can’t stop hanging out with Matt Bellamy. What’s the allure of the supergroup?

Nick Mason has got together a supergroup featuring Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp, Floyd's touring bassist Guy Pratt and The Blockheads guitarist Lee Harris to play early Pink Floyd hits.

Saucerful Of Secrets will play the Half Moon in Putney in May, which led us to think - have there been any other tribute supergroups? And can you be in a tribute act when you were in the original band?

What is it about the supergroup? Is it just some celebrity mates messing about, or can some real magic be found when superstars get together?