Festival Stand-Ins: When The Headliner Doesn't Show

The Greatest Glastonbury Myths And Legends
It's a magical place, this Glastonbury. As you can imagine, sometimes the legend is more interesting than the truth. Radio X looks at some classic Glasto tales.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Remember when David Bowie cancelled his T In The Park slot and instead, punters got... The Darkness. Ouch. What other famous festival replacements have there been?
In 2004 Justin Hawkins and his poodle rock revivalists were bumped to headliners on the Saturday night at T In The Park in Scotland. The superstar had suffered a pinched nerve in his shoulder while on tour in Germany. He would retire from live performance shortly afterwards. Would you have been disappointed?
Glastonbury 2010 saw Damon Albarn and his cartoon crew deputise for U2 as Bono had suffered a back injury. Gorillaz headlined the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night, but the '2 finally got their chance the following year.
As part of their Great Comeback for their Second Coming album, the Roses were due to play Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage. But guitarist John Squire had broken his collarbone in a mountain biking accident - he left the band not long after. Jarvis Cocker and Pulp did the decent thing and stood in.
One of the muddiest Glastonbury festivals on record saw Sunday night headliner Steve Windwood pull out. Fans were denied the chance to hear classics such as Valerie and, er, Higher Love and had to put up with a no-nonsense hits barrage from Tim Wheeler and co. Hooray!
Another Glastonbury Sunday night headliner cancellation: Ms Minogue had to forsake Worthy Farm as she was having treatment for breast cancer. Basement Jaxx were the unlikely stand-ins, and covered Can't Get You Out Of My Head in her honour. Thankfully, Kylie was well enough to perform at Glasto five years later.
2009 was the year that rumours flew around the world that Noel Gallagher was going to go solo. When the band cancelled V Festival, saying that Liam had contracted viral laryngitis, some were worried that the end was nigh. They were right - a month later in Paris, Noel officially left and Oasis were no more. Meanwhile, at V, Snow Patrol stepped into the breach and covered Wonderwall and Champagne Supernova. Nice!
It's a magical place, this Glastonbury. As you can imagine, sometimes the legend is more interesting than the truth. Radio X looks at some classic Glasto tales.
21 June is the Summer Solstice, which is the day with the most amount of daylight hours. Which songs seem to go on for days? Let's take a listen...
A great man once said: “Youth is wasted on the young.” We say: Shut up, grandad!
Let's take a look at some great fictional characters in rock and roll.
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
We're over the first full day of Glastonbury, but there are still a few awkward moments if you've not done your planning properly...
We remember when Chris Martin and co. gave the late Warrington band the chance to headline the festival.
Comments
Powered by Facebook