Faithless Announced For Secret Garden Party

The legendary British act have just confirmed they will be performing as special guests.



"Really looking forward to playing at Secret Garden Party ," Sister Bliss said.

"As well as being a brilliant line up in a magical setting, it's also our first time playing there, so we can't wait to find out what delights are in store!

"Think you may find us enjoying Rebel Bingo after the show... it's going to be a Crazy English summer for sure!"



Regina Spektor, 2ManyDJs and Django Django are among the acts already announced.

Secret Garden Party takes place July 25 - 28 2013.