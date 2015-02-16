Elbow And Manic Street Preachers For London's On Blackheath Festival 2015

The line up for Blackheath Festival has been revealed. Elbow will headline the Saturday night whilst Madness will close the festival on the Sunday. Manic Street Preachers and Anna Calvi will also play the event.

Laura Mvula and Kelis are also on the bill. The festival will take place on September 12th & 13th in Blackheath, London.

The festival is family friendly, with a Playground and an Urban Arts Experience.

Tickets go on sale on Friday (20th February).