Elbow And Manic Street Preachers For London's On Blackheath Festival 2015

Arctic Monkeys' New Album: What We Know So Far...
We know the follow-up to the band's 2013 AM record is on its way, but what else can we expect from their sixth studio album, and when can we expect it?
Madness and Anna Calvi have also been announced for the South London festival.
The line up for Blackheath Festival has been revealed. Elbow will headline the Saturday night whilst Madness will close the festival on the Sunday. Manic Street Preachers and Anna Calvi will also play the event.
Laura Mvula and Kelis are also on the bill. The festival will take place on September 12th & 13th in Blackheath, London.
The festival is family friendly, with a Playground and an Urban Arts Experience.
Tickets go on sale on Friday (20th February).
