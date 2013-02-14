Editors, Modest Mouse and Alt-J For Open'er Festival

14th February 2013, 19:32

Editors, Skunk Anansie, Modest Mouse and Alt-J have all been added to the line up for next year's Heineken Open'er festival in Poland.

Editors 2013
Queens Of The Stone Age have already been confirmed for the event at an old airbase in Gdynia.
 
The current line-up of Josh Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Michael Shuman and Dan Fertita will play the event near Gdynia on July 5 2013.
 
The band joins Blur and Kings of Leon in headlining the popular festival between July 3 and 6.
 
New Order, Mumford and Sons and Bloc Party were among the big names on the bill in 2012.
 
Tickets are on sale now at a reduced price - see http://opener.pl/en for full details.

Comments

Now Playing

Johnny Vaughan

4pm - 7pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Johnny Vaughan

News