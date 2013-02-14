Editors, Skunk Anansie, Modest Mouse and Alt-J have all been added to the line up for next year's Heineken Open'er festival in Poland.
Editors, Modest Mouse and Alt-J For Open'er Festival
Queens Of The Stone Age have already been confirmed for the event at an old airbase in Gdynia.
The current line-up of Josh Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Michael Shuman and Dan Fertita will play the event near Gdynia on July 5 2013.
The band joins Blur and Kings of Leon in headlining the popular festival between July 3 and 6.
New Order, Mumford and Sons and Bloc Party were among the big names on the bill in 2012.
Tickets are on sale now at a reduced price - see http://opener.pl/en for full details.
Now Playing
Johnny Vaughan
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
-
The Futureheads Hounds Of Love
-
Catfish And The Bottlemen Outside
-
Foo Fighters My Hero
-
Liam Gallagher For What It's Worth
Comments
Powered by Facebook