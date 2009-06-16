Radio X Meets Pendulum At Download 2009

Download
Heavy rock's greatest festival held at metal's spiritual home, Donington Park.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The guys from Pendulum get around the mic before they bring their techno racket to Download.
Pendulum weren't remotely phased about playing in front of a metal crowd at Download. They weren't even bothered about it being daylight. They just knew they'd turn in a stormer.
We got hold of them beforehand for a chat.
Heavy rock's greatest festival held at metal's spiritual home, Donington Park.
The rockers closed the festival on Sunday night, dedicating Dream On to the victims of the London and Manchester attacks as Liv Tyler looked on.
The festival has announced its improvement plans, including over 3000 metres of preventative drainage.
Who’s on at what time at Donington Park this year? We have the essential info.
1pm - 4pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook