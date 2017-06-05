What's The Weather Forecast For Download Festival 2017?

This weekend will see thousands of metal-heads descend on Donington Park for Download Festival 2017.

With System Of A Down, Biffy Clyro and Aerosmith confirmed to headline the rock festival from 9-11 June, the only uncertainty left is the weather.

According to the MetOffice, Prophets Of Rage, Pierce The Veil and The Dillinger Escape Plan can be expected to perform with lows of 11 degrees, highs of 21 degrees, and some chance of rain.

See their diagram below:

Credit: MetOffice.gov.uk

Friday looks set to be the cloudiest with highs of 18 degrees, while it looks like Sunday is going stay dry.

See the full line-up for the festival here:

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the festival announced huge improvement plans, which are set to cope with everything from heavy rainfall to congestion.

See the full details below: