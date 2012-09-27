Slipknot Confirmed as Third Download 2013 Headliner

Iron Maiden were announced for the Saturday (25 years after their first appearance) and Rammstein as the festival closer last week.

It will be Slipknot's second appearance at Donington Park following an explosive set in 2009.

Slipknot's Clown said:

"We are extremely honored to have been asked once again to headline the Download Festival. This most definitely will be an experience not to be missed. Every time we've played Download we have created memories. Its always good to have the church of the Knot, the alter of the Knot, giving the sermon of the Knot to the congregation of the Knot, the culture of the Knot. This summer cannot come soon enough. Partake in the imagination or don't bitch"

Download Festival takes place June 14 - 16 2013. Weekend tickets with camping go on sale 9am Friday September 28.