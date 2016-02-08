Download Festival to rename main stage in honour of Motörhead's Lemmy

Download Festival has announced plans to rename its main stage at this year's event. The stage will now be called The Lemmy Stage in honour of Motörhead frontman Lemmy Killmister, who tragically passed away from cancer on 28 December last year. The band were scheduled to play the event this year.

In an official press release, Download said "While we’re saddened to say Motörhead will no longer be performing at this year’s Download Festival, we will honour a true rock ‘n’ roll icon who inspired so many others on the bill, Lemmy Kilmister. This year, Download Festival’s Main Stage will be named ‘The Lemmy Stage’ in tribute to a much loved and missed legend."

"We are working with Motörhead’s management on a tribute to the great man during the slot he would have performed on - more information to follow."

Download also revealed that Jane’s Addiction have been added to the line up, alongside NOFX, Sixx:A.M., Alien Ant Farm, Amon Amarth and around thirty other new artists. You can see the full line up here.

Download takes place between10 and 12 June. Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden and Rammstein are already billed to headline the festival. Tickets are on sale now.