Rammstein to Close Download 2013

Technically the German band accidently let slip after publishing their summer 2013 tour dates online - but it is all confirmed now, with a press release and everything.

The band's reaction, presumably to having accidently revealed their place on the bill?

"It's only a festival - not a moon landing."

It will be the first time the metallers have played the massive event at Donington Park - as they bring the festival to a close.

Andy Copping, VP of Promotions at Live Nation commented, "We're very excited to welcome Rammstein to Donington for the very first time. They are an epic live act and a perfect Sunday headliner to cap off what is shaping up to be yet another fantastic Download festival."

Iron Maiden are headlining the Saturday night - and we're promised the Friday night headliner will be unveiled soon.

Weekend tickets with camping go on sale at 9am Friday September 28.