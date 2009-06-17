The Prodigy: "If You Don't Like Festivals, You're In The Wrong Game"

The Prodigy's Keith Flint has revealed that playing festivals are a challenge for the band. Speaking to Radio X at last weekend's Download Festival, the manic frontman admitted that it's easy playing to their own audience, but taking on a more general audience made them up their game.

"Don't be in a band if you're gonna walk out there and think, What am I doing here?" He explained. "You're in the wrong game, man. Even bands you're not really into, you get to see them doing what they do at festivals. It's very easy to just walk into your own venue that you sold tickets for, on your website to your people, it's an easy environment."

He went on to explain that stepping on stage at Download was an altogether different proposition: "When you go out there you've got a slice of everyone's pie and you want the lot."