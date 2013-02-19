Papa Roach Confirmed for Download Festival

19th February 2013, 11:46

Papa Roach and Rise to Remain are among the latest additions to the line up for Download Festival.

Papa Roach

Gogol Bordello, Lit, Escape the Fate, Europe and P.O.D are also new on the bill for Donington Park this summer

Slipknot, Iron Maiden and Rammstein have already been confirmed as the headliners for 2013.

Download takes place June 14-16.

Tickets are on sale now.

Comments

Download

Download Festival 2013 Download

Heavy rock's greatest festival held at metal's spiritual home, Donington Park.

Now Playing

Dan O'Connell

1pm - 4pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Dan O'Connell

News