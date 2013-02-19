Papa Roach Confirmed for Download Festival

Download
Heavy rock's greatest festival held at metal's spiritual home, Donington Park.
Papa Roach and Rise to Remain are among the latest additions to the line up for Download Festival.
Gogol Bordello, Lit, Escape the Fate, Europe and P.O.D are also new on the bill for Donington Park this summer
Slipknot, Iron Maiden and Rammstein have already been confirmed as the headliners for 2013.
Download takes place June 14-16.
Tickets are on sale now.
