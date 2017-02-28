WATCH: This Pancake Of Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil Is Too Good To Eat...

Download
Celebrate Pancake Day with some batter-based rockers, courtesy of Dancakes and Download Festival 2017.
Ever wondered how to make a pancake and profess your love for Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil at the same time? Well, thanks to Download festival and the pancake geniuses at Dancakes, you need wonder no more!
The pair have teamed up to celebrate the shrove Tuesday tradition with the frontmen of the bands topping the bill at Download Festival this June.
Check out their awesome tribute to Saturday Night's headliners Biffy Clyro and their frontman Simon Neil below:
'Mon The Biff!
If that wasn't impressive enough, they've only gone and done the same with Aeromsmith's Steven Tyler- and even managed to capture that blonde streak in his hair. Watch it in action below:
And for the heavier fans among you, Dancakes have also pulled-off a sweet treat in the likeness of System Of A Down's Serj Tankian.
Surely the perfect dessert to Chop Suey?
System Of A Down, Biffy Clyro and Aerosmith will headline Download festival - which takes place on 9-11 June at Leicestershire's Donington Park. - on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday night respectively.
Also confirmed for the three-day event are the likes of Sum 41, AFI and Rage Against The Machine/Public Enemy supergroup, Prophets Of Rage.
Tickets are on sale from downloadfestival.co.uk now.
See more of the acts announced here:
The #DL2017 line up so far https://t.co/ldeITSGNaH pic.twitter.com/NZJI7WlJWn— Download Festival (@DownloadFest) February 24, 2017
Photo: Download Festival/@drdancake
