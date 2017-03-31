Further Acts Added To Download Festival 2017

31st March 2017, 11:43

Find out who else is headed to Donington Park this year.

Download Festival Crowd 2017

Download have added 20 acts to its exciting line-up this year. 

The festival - which takes place at the spiritual home of rock Donington Park, Leicestershire on 9-11 June - has announced new names in the likes of Blackwater Conspiracy, Blackwaters and Code Orange.

They join previously announced headliners System Of A Down, Biffy Clyro and Aerosmith, who will headline the Friday, Saturday and Sunday night respectively.

See the newly announced acts below: 

Blackwater Conspiracy
Blackwaters
Code Orange
Devin Townsend Project
Drones
Krokodil
Love Zombies
Machine Gun Kelly
Max & IGgor CAVALERA
Nothing More
Orange Goblin
Otherkin
Pertubator
Sick Puppies
Sikth
Suicide Silence
Tax The Heat
THE Fallen State

