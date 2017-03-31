Further Acts Added To Download Festival 2017

Download have added 20 acts to its exciting line-up this year.

The festival - which takes place at the spiritual home of rock Donington Park, Leicestershire on 9-11 June - has announced new names in the likes of Blackwater Conspiracy, Blackwaters and Code Orange.

They join previously announced headliners System Of A Down, Biffy Clyro and Aerosmith, who will headline the Friday, Saturday and Sunday night respectively.

See the newly announced acts below:

Blackwater Conspiracy

Blackwaters

Code Orange

Devin Townsend Project

Drones

Krokodil

Love Zombies

Machine Gun Kelly

Max & IGgor CAVALERA

Nothing More

Orange Goblin

Otherkin

Pertubator

Sick Puppies

Sikth

Suicide Silence

Tax The Heat

THE Fallen State