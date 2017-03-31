Further Acts Added To Download Festival 2017

Download
Heavy rock's greatest festival held at metal's spiritual home, Donington Park.
Find out who else is headed to Donington Park this year.
Download have added 20 acts to its exciting line-up this year.
The festival - which takes place at the spiritual home of rock Donington Park, Leicestershire on 9-11 June - has announced new names in the likes of Blackwater Conspiracy, Blackwaters and Code Orange.
JUST ADDED: @DvnTownsend , @codeorangekids , Max & Iggor Cavalera, Sikth, @suicidesilence @krokodil and more! #DL2017 pic.twitter.com/76vazYuIZO— Download Festival (@DownloadFest) March 31, 2017
They join previously announced headliners System Of A Down, Biffy Clyro and Aerosmith, who will headline the Friday, Saturday and Sunday night respectively.
Blackwater Conspiracy
Blackwaters
Code Orange
Devin Townsend Project
Drones
Krokodil
Love Zombies
Machine Gun Kelly
Max & IGgor CAVALERA
Nothing More
Orange Goblin
Otherkin
Pertubator
Sick Puppies
Sikth
Suicide Silence
Tax The Heat
THE Fallen State
