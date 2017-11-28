Marilyn Manson Added To Download 2018 Line-Up

28 November 2017, 20:00

Marylin Manson in concert 2015

The Antichrist Superstar has been announced alongside the likes of Bullet For My Valentine and Babymetal for the Leicestershire festival next year.

Marilyn Manson is set to headline Download Festival 2018.

The Beautiful People rock star has joined the next wave of acts set for the world's premier hard rock and metal event, which takes place in Donington Park, Leicestershire from 8-10 June.

Manson's addition to the line-up was comes alongside the likes of Bullet For My Valentine, Rise Against, Parkway Drive, and Babymetal.

The new additions will join the previously announced headliners, Avenged Sevenfold, Guns N’ Roses, and Ozzy Osbourne.

Tickets are on sale now at downloadfestival.co.uk/tickets.

Last year saw System Of A Down, Biffy Clyro and Aerosmith headline the festival, with Steve Tyler and co. making what they dubbed their last UK appearance at the festival.

See a clip of highlights here:


