Download Festival Adds More Names To 2017 Line-Up

Download Festival has added more huge acts to its 2017 line-up.

Sum 41 and Good Charlotte have been confirmed along with 200 names for the festival, which takes place at Donnington Park from 9-11 June.

The acts will join previously announced headliners System Of A Down, Biffy Clyro and Aerosmith, who will headline on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday night respectively.

Also confirmed for the three day event are the likes of thrash metal rockers, Slayer, punk rockers AFI, and Rage Against The Machine and Public Enemy supergroup, Prophets Of Rage.

Head to downloadfestival.co.uk for the full line-up so far, and for tickets, which are on sale now.

Re-live the magic of the festival here: