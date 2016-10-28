Download Festival 2017 Pre-Sale & Line-Up Date Confirmed

28th October 2016, 14:34

Find out when you can bag a ticket to the festival and hear about its line-up.

Download Festival 2003

Download Festival have announced that their pre-sale tickets are available now.

See their video message here:

The festival has also teased that their first line-up announcement will take place on Thursday 3 November from 7pm.

In 2016, the festival played host to headliners Rammstein, Black Sabbath and Iron Maiden. 

Last year, the main stage was renamed The Lemmy Stage in honour of the late Motörhead frontman, who died of cancer, aged 70, on 28 December 2015.

Comments

Download

Download Festival 2013 Download

Heavy rock's greatest festival held at metal's spiritual home, Donington Park.

Now Playing

Dan O'Connell

1pm - 4pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Dan O'Connell

News