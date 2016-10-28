Download
Heavy rock's greatest festival held at metal's spiritual home, Donington Park.
Download Festival have announced that their pre-sale tickets are available now.
See their video message here:
Download '17 weekend presale tickets are NOW AVAILABLE! https://t.co/ldeITSGNaH pic.twitter.com/tYjMdWJnXG— Download Festival (@DownloadFest) October 28, 2016
The festival has also teased that their first line-up announcement will take place on Thursday 3 November from 7pm.
Your first line up announcement lands next Thursday 3rd November, 7pm... \m/— Download Festival (@DownloadFest) October 28, 2016
In 2016, the festival played host to headliners Rammstein, Black Sabbath and Iron Maiden.
Last year, the main stage was renamed The Lemmy Stage in honour of the late Motörhead frontman, who died of cancer, aged 70, on 28 December 2015.
