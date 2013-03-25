Download Festival: More Additions Announced

25th March 2013, 19:03

Seventeen more bands have just been added to the line up for this years Download Festival - including Blackstone Cherry, Chthonic and Dragonforce.

Download festival 2013

"I'm really excited about Blackstone Cherry - they've always done so well when they've played over here in the UK," festival boss Andy Copping told Radio X's Sunta Templeton.

"The mighty Ghost - they've just done a sold out show at Brixton Academy. It's great having them back," he added.

Slipknot, Rammstein and Iron Maiden headline this year's Download at Donington Park June 14 - 16.

Andy told Radio X he's thrilled with his top acts.

"I'd been talking to Iron Maiden for some time and I knew that they were going to do it. Rammstein I've been trying to get for a number of years and we haven't been able to secure it. And then obviously Slipknot who headlined Download in 2009 and just were absolutely fantastic."

News