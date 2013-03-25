Download Festival: More Additions Announced

Download
Heavy rock's greatest festival held at metal's spiritual home, Donington Park.
Seventeen more bands have just been added to the line up for this years Download Festival - including Blackstone Cherry, Chthonic and Dragonforce.
"I'm really excited about Blackstone Cherry - they've always done so well when they've played over here in the UK," festival boss Andy Copping told Radio X's Sunta Templeton.
"The mighty Ghost - they've just done a sold out show at Brixton Academy. It's great having them back," he added.
Slipknot, Rammstein and Iron Maiden headline this year's Download at Donington Park June 14 - 16.
Andy told Radio X he's thrilled with his top acts.
"I'd been talking to Iron Maiden for some time and I knew that they were going to do it. Rammstein I've been trying to get for a number of years and we haven't been able to secure it. And then obviously Slipknot who headlined Download in 2009 and just were absolutely fantastic."
