Download Festival: More Additions Announced

"I'm really excited about Blackstone Cherry - they've always done so well when they've played over here in the UK," festival boss Andy Copping told Radio X's Sunta Templeton.

"The mighty Ghost - they've just done a sold out show at Brixton Academy. It's great having them back," he added.

Slipknot, Rammstein and Iron Maiden headline this year's Download at Donington Park June 14 - 16.

Andy told Radio X he's thrilled with his top acts.

"I'd been talking to Iron Maiden for some time and I knew that they were going to do it. Rammstein I've been trying to get for a number of years and we haven't been able to secure it. And then obviously Slipknot who headlined Download in 2009 and just were absolutely fantastic."