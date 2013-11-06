Aerosmith To Close Download 2014

Download
Heavy rock's greatest festival held at metal's spiritual home, Donington Park.
Aerosmith have been announced as the final headliner for next year's Download festival.
Avenged Sevenfold and Linkin Park have already been confirmed for the 2014 event.
Aerosmith will close the festival on Sunday June 15, supported by Alter Bridge.
"It's been too long since we've been to England and we're sincerely f**ing charged to be coming back! See you there," Joe Perry said.
Avenged Sevenfold with special guest Rob Zombie, will play on Friday June 13 and Linkin Park with special guests Fall Out Boy play the following night.
Linkin Park will be playing their debut album Hybrid Theory in full.
Earlybird tickets are on sale now.
