Download Festival 2018 Announces Second Headliner

Find out who's joining Ozzy Osbourne at the top of the bill next year.

Avenged Sevenfold will return to Download Festival to headline the Friday night of the festival.

This announcement comes days after it was revealed that the Prince Of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne will also be topping the bill at the rock and metal festival - which takes place on 8-10 June 2018 at Leicester's Donington Park.

Avenged Sevenfold said: “We are more than honoured to be a part of this legendary show and line up. Being asked to headline Download for the second time is a career highlight. We would like to thank our UK A7X family”

Download Festival’s Promoter, Andy Copping said: “A real career highlight of mine was giving Avenged Sevenfold their first ever UK festival headline slot, and I’m thrilled to welcome them back. You don’t often see bands like Avenged Sevenfold top the charts, but much like seeing them live, they’re not to be underestimated.”

Having previously graced the main stage fronting Black Sabbath, this will be his first ever Download headline solo appearance.

The Download Festival set comes as part of Ozzy's final world tour announcement this morning.

Download Festival’s promoter, Andy Copping says: “We’re unbelievably excited to have Ozzy as one of the headliners next year.

"Already hailing from the midlands, Ozzy Osbourne is no stranger to Download, and after Black Sabbath closed the festival in 2016, how could I not ask The Prince of Darkness to come back all on his own? The Download family are without a shadow of a doubt, in for a treat.”

Tickets for the three-day festival are on sale now.

Last year saw System Of A Down, Biffy Clyro and Aerosmith headline the festival, with Steve Tyler and co. making what they dubbed their last UK appearance at the festival.

See a clip of highlights here: