Ozzy Osbourne For Download Festival 2017

The Prince of Darkness has been announced as the first act for the rock and heavy metal festival.

Ozzy Osbourne has been confirmed for Sunday night of Download 2018.

The festival, which takes place in Leicestershire's Donington Park from 8-10 June has announced the Prince of Darkness as its first act next year.

Having previously graced the main stage fronting Black Sabbath, this will be his first ever Download headline solo appearance.

The Download Festival set comes as part of Ozzy's final world tour announcement this morning.

Download Festival’s promoter, Andy Copping says: “We’re unbelievably excited to have Ozzy as one of the headliners next year.

"Already hailing from the midlands, Ozzy Osbourne is no stranger to Download, and after Black Sabbath closed the festival in 2016, how could I not ask The Prince of Darkness to come back all on his own? The Download family are without a shadow of a doubt, in for a treat.”

Tickets for the three-day festival are on sale now.

Last year saw System Of A Down, Biffy Clyro and Aerosmith headline the festival, with Steve Tyler and co. making what they dubbed their last UK appearance at the festival.

See a clip of highlights here: