Download Festival 2017 Confirms HUGE Headliners

Download have announced their mammoth headliners for 2017.

System of a Down, Biffy Clyro and Aerosmith will top the bill at the festival, which takes place at Donington Park from 9-11 June next year.

The Chop Suey outfit will kick off proceedings on the Friday, followed by the Scottish trio on the Saturday, while Steve Tyler and co. will close the festival on the Sunday.

YOUR FIRST #DL2017 ANNOUNCEMENT IS HERE \m/ Tickets go on sale from 10am tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/ZHipFap6KO — Download Festival (@DownloadFest) 3 November 2016

Also confirmed for the three day event are the likes of thrash metal rockers, Slayer, punk rockers AFI, and Rage Against The Machine and Public Enemy supergroup, Prophets Of Rage.

The announcement comes after Download teased a huge headline announcement throughout the week.

While pre-sale tickets are now sold out, fans can still get their hands on general sale tickets on Friday 4 November from 10am.

Head to downloadfestival.co.uk for the full line-up so far.

