Download Festival 2017 Confirms HUGE Headliners

3rd November 2016, 19:00

Biffy Clyro, Aerosmith and System Of A Down have been confirmed for next year.

Download Festival 2017 teaser image

Download have announced their mammoth headliners for 2017.

System of a Down, Biffy Clyro and Aerosmith will top the bill at the festival, which takes place at Donington Park from 9-11 June next year.

The Chop Suey outfit will kick off proceedings on the Friday, followed by the Scottish trio on the Saturday, while Steve Tyler and co. will close the festival on the Sunday. 

Also confirmed for the three day event are the likes of thrash metal rockers, Slayer, punk rockers AFI, and Rage Against The Machine and Public Enemy supergroup, Prophets Of Rage. 

The announcement comes after Download teased a huge headline announcement throughout the week.

While pre-sale tickets are now sold out, fans can still get their hands on general sale tickets on Friday 4 November from 10am. 

Head to downloadfestival.co.uk for the full line-up so far. 

Re-live the magic of last year's festival here:

